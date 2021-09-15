MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Federal Reserve

The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply.

AFP
September 15, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
US Federal Reserve

US Federal Reserve

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.

Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States.

The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply.

While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.

"Our base case is that rising domestic and external demand keep the industrial sector on a solid growth trajectory, though gains will be capped by enduring supply chain and hiring constraint," Klachkin wrote.

Close

Manufacturing rose 0.2 percent last month despite plant shutdowns caused by the hurricane, while mining fell 0.6 percent due to the storm disruptions to oil and gas production, the Fed report said.

Utilities climbed 3.3 percent due to demand for air conditioning with the weather still warm, according to the data.
AFP
Tags: #Business #Economy #United States #US Federal Reserve #World News
first published: Sep 15, 2021 07:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.