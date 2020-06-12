App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US import prices post largest gain in more than a year

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the arbiter of U.S. recessions, declared on Monday that the economy slipped into recession in February.

Reuters

US import prices increased by the most in more than a year in May, driven by higher costs for petroleum products and food, which could further diminish fears of deflation as the economy battles a recession.

The Labor Department said on Friday import prices rose 1.0 percent last month, the largest gain since February 2019, after falling 2.6 percent in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.6 percent in May.

In the 12 months through May, import prices decreased 6.0 percent after dropping 6.8 percent in April.

The report followed data this week showing consumer prices falling moderately in May and producer prices rebounding. Deflation is a decline in the general price level, which is harmful during a recession as consumers and businesses may delay purchases in anticipation of lower prices.

In May, prices for imported fuels and lubricants surged 20.5 percent after declining 31.0 percent in the prior month. Petroleum prices jumped 21.7 percent after plunging 32.6 percent in April. Imported food prices rebounded 2.2 percent last month after dropping 1.6 percent in April.

Excluding fuels and food, import prices dipped 0.1 percent last month after falling 0.5 percent in April. The so-called core import prices declined 0.7 percent in the 12 months through May.

The cost of goods imported from China was unchanged in May after gaining 0.1 percent in the prior month. Prices declined 1.0 percent year-on-year in May, the smallest drop since March 2019.

Last month, prices for imported capital goods was unchanged. The cost of imported motor vehicles dipped 0.1 percent. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos rose 0.1 percent.

The report also showed export prices increased 0.5 percent in May as higher prices for nonagricultural products offset lower prices for agricultural goods. That followed a 3.3 percent drop in April. Export prices declined 6.0 percent on a year-on-year basis in May after dropping 6.8 percent in April.

 

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

