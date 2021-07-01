MARKET NEWS

US hails 'historic' global corporate tax agreement: Janet Yellen

July 01, 2021 / 10:02 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the agreement among 130 countries on a new global minimum tax reached in the OECD on Thursday, something Washington had been pushing hard to achieve.

The accord, setting a tax floor of at least 15 percent "is a clear sign: the race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end," Yellen said in a statement.

"We have a chance now to build a global and domestic tax system that lets American workers and businesses compete and win in the world economy."

first published: Jul 1, 2021 10:02 pm

