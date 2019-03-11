US government wants reciprocity in trade deals: Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America

Brian Moynihan, the global CEO of Bank of America, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the US-China trade worries and investment opportunities in India.

On the China-US front, he said, "When you think about the trade question, the administration in the US has been clear; everyone is reciprocal. We want open access to markets. It sounds are we are getting close to it though I have no special insight – that would be good for the world because you cannot have the 2 biggest economies in the world at loggerheads with each other."

"You need to get by that period and that will calm the world down because the amount of dependence on both import and export from China, US and investments coming from both countries would be better settled if it settles down and hopefully that will happen in next few weeks is what they keep telling us," Moynihan said.

Talking about the India-US trade relations, Moynihan said, "If the Indian government continues to provide open access and stuff, I am sure things will work through. These two countries have strategic relations among all dimension and that's very important. So I wouldn’t be too worried about the relationship between these two countries."