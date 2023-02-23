 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US fourth-quarter GDP revised lower on weaker consumer spending

Bloomberg
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or the total value of all goods and services produced in the US, increased at a 2.7% annualized rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed Thursday.

Representative Image

US economic growth in the fourth quarter was weaker than previously estimated, reflecting a downward revision to consumer spending.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or the total value of all goods and services produced in the US, increased at a 2.7% annualized rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The figure compares with a previously reported 2.9% advance.

The details of the report point to an economy that was losing steam at the end of 2022. Stripping out trade, government spending, and inventories, a key gauge of underlying demand known as inflation-adjusted final sales to private domestic purchasers rose just 0.1%, the weakest since the start of the pandemic.

Household expenditures increased an annualized 1.4% in the final three months of 2022, driven by a third-straight quarter of decline in spending on durable goods such as motor vehicles. Consumer spending was previously estimated as rising by 2.1%.