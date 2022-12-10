 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US financial conditions have eased. So far the Fed is okay with it

Reuters
Dec 10, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File image)

Over the past six weeks or so, US mortgage rates have fallen, stock prices are up, and yields on corporate debt have dropped, all signs that financial conditions are easing even as the Federal Reserve continues to wage war on 40-year-high inflation.

But unlike this past summer, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back hard in the face of a similar set of market moves, U.S. central bankers may this time be mostly okay with it.

The Fed next week is expected to slow what's been a blistering pace of interest rate increases this year, with Powell telegraphing a half-of-a-percentage point increase in the policy rate, to a range of 4.25-4.5 percent.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points at each of its last four meetings as it sought to lift borrowing costs high enough to bite into economic growth.

Anticipation that December's smaller rate hike means the Fed is closer to ending rate hikes altogether, along with data showing inflation may be cooling and remarks from Powell that he and his colleagues "do not want to overtighten," has fueled the recent easing in financial conditions.