MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US final manufacturing PMI ends 2020 at 6-year high: IHS Markit

IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.1 in December from 56.7 in November.

Reuters
January 04, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST

US manufacturing activity picked up at its briskest pace in more than six years in December, extending a recovery in the factory sector that has spurred the strongest pricing environment for goods producers since 2011 as the coronavirus pandemic upends supply chain networks.

Still, IHS Markit's final manufacturing purchasing managers' survey of a rocky 2020, released on Monday, showed the sector's rebound was uneven. Consumer goods makers saw weaker order flow as COVID-19 infections surged and limited consumer spending, while producers of machinery and equipment noted strong demand in a potential sign of improving business investment, said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.

IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.1 in December from 56.7 in November. The index also improved from its preliminary - or "flash" - reading in mid-December of 56.5, with a reading above 50 signaling expansion in activity.

The index finished 2020 at its highest level since September 2014, with December's gain marking the eighth straight month of improvement after plunging to its lowest in more than a decade in April when the first rounds of business shutdowns to contain COVID-19 were in full swing.

With output moderating to 58.3 last month from 59.2 in November, the headline index's improvement was driven largely by a strong pricing environment, IHS Markit said. Its output price index rose to its highest since May 2011.

Close

Related stories

"Amid a significant deterioration in vendor performance, cost burdens and selling prices soared, as firms sought to partially pass on higher input prices," IHS Markit said in a statement. "Output expectations moderated slightly, however, as the post-election spike eased and virus cases surged once again."
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Economy #IHS Markit #United States #World News
first published: Jan 4, 2021 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.