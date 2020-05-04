App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US factory orders post record decline in March

Inventories at factories fell 0.8 percent in March after declining 0.4 percent in February. Shipments of manufactured goods decreased 5.2 percent in March after slipping 0.3 percent in the prior month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

New orders for US-made goods suffered a record decline in March and could sink further as disruptions from the novel coronavirus fracture supply chains and depress exports.

The Commerce Department said on Monday factory orders dropped 10.3 percent, the largest decrease since the series started in 1992. Data for February was revised down to show orders dipping 0.1 percent instead of being unchanged as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would tumble 9.7 percent in March. Factory orders decreased 2.8 percent year-on-year in March. Unfilled orders at factories dropped 2.0 percent in March after nudging up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

Close

Inventories at factories fell 0.8 percent in March after declining 0.4 percent in February. Shipments of manufactured goods decreased 5.2 percent in March after slipping 0.3 percent in the prior month.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11 percent of US economic activity, is, together with the rest of the economy, reeling from nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Friday that its measure of national factory activity dropped to an 11-month low in April. The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index plumbed to levels last seen in December 2008.

Manufacturing was already under pressure from the Trump administration's trade war with China. Manufacturing output declined in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in 11 years. Business investment has contracted for four straight quarters.

The longest economic expansion in US history ended in the first quarter, with gross domestic product declining at its steepest pace since the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

TRANSPORTATION ORDERS SINK

Though some parts of the country have started reopening, economists say it would take at least two years to bring the economy back to pre-coronavirus levels. They expect a wave of bankruptcies and a long period of high unemployment.

At least 30 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment benefits since mid-March when state and local government ordered nonessential workers to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In March, transportation equipment orders plunged 41.3 percent after increasing 4.6 percent in the prior month. Orders were weighed down by a 296.2 percent dive in demand for civilian aircraft and parts. Though Boeing said its aircraft orders rose in March relative to February, it also reported big cancellations of its troubled 737 MAX jetliner, which has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

There was a 65.3 percent decline in orders for ships and boats in March. Motor vehicle and parts orders dropped 6.7 percent in March. That offset a 63.7 percent surge in orders for defense aircraft and parts. Machinery orders fell 0.5 percent in March after decreasing 1.1 percent in February. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components orders increased 0.8 percent in March.

The government also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, dipped 0.1 percent in March instead of edging up 0.1 percent as reported last month.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the GDP report, fell 0.2 percent in March as previously reported.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:38 pm

