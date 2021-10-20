MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US employers may have to 'pay more' amid labor shortage: Janet Yellen

Companies nationwide are struggling to find workers to fill open positions, especially service firms like restaurants and hotels, while big employers like Amazon and Walmart have raised wages amid a massive push to bring in more workers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

AFP
October 20, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST

US employers especially in the service sector may have to raise wages as the economy adjusts to a labor shortage, but that would be a "good thing" for workers, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.

"It's good to see wages rise and working conditions improve for people working in low wage sectors of the economy. This is something that we've wanted to accomplish for a long time," Yellen said in an interview with MSNBC.

Companies nationwide are struggling to find workers to fill open positions, especially service firms like restaurants and hotels, while big employers like Amazon and Walmart have raised wages amid a massive push to bring in more workers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"They may have to pay more, and that will be part of the adjustment," Yellen said of service firms.

"But this is something that's good for workers. Many of the service sector workers have suffered from chronically low wages and from working conditions," she said.

Close
US earnings have moved up only gradually in recent years, although they have begun to move upward as the economy reopens following the pandemic shutdown. But inflation also has gathered speed, undermining much of the gains.
AFP
Tags: #Business #Janet Yellen #United States #US economy #World News
first published: Oct 20, 2021 09:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.