you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US current account shrinks in first quarter on weak imports

The Commerce Department said on June 20 the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, fell 9.4 percent to $130.4 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US current account deficit narrowed sharply in the first quarter as imports of goods declined, while US companies continued to repatriate foreign earnings following the overhaul of the tax code in 2018.

The Commerce Department said on June 20 the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, fell 9.4 percent to $130.4 billion.

Data for the fourth quarter was revised to show the deficit widening to $143.9 billion, instead of the previously reported $134.4 billion. The government revised current account data from 2016 through the fourth quarter of 2018.

Close

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the current account deficit shrinking to $124.6 billion in the first quarter. The current account gap represented 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in the January-March quarter, down from 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

related news

The deficit on the current account has shrunk from a peak of 6.2 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005, in part because of a significant increase in the volume of oil exports.

In the first quarter, exports of goods rose 0.6 percent to $419.3 billion, while imports dropped 2.1 percent to $635.9 billion.

The flow of foreign profits repatriated by US companies slowed to $100.2 billion in the first quarter from an upwardly revised $146.6 billion in the prior period, reflecting a waning boost from the corporate tax overhaul in January 2018.

That was still well above pre-tax cut levels, which were typically in the $30-$40 billion range. Earnings were previously reported to have increased by $85.9 billion in the fourth quarter. Earnings repatriation peaked at $294.7 billion in the first quarter of last year.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

