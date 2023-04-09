 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US consumer price inflation likely to stay high, testing the Fed

Bloomberg
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

Government figures Wednesday are expected to show a 0.4 percent monthly gain in the core consumer price index. While softer than the 0.5 percent advance in the prior month, such an increase would match the September-February average and keeps year-on-year figures stubbornly high

Underlying US inflation forecast to remain elevated.

US inflation was largely unwavering in March, with economists projecting a monthly increase in consumer prices on par with advances seen over the previous half year that will test the Federal Reserve’s mettle.

Government figures Wednesday are expected to show a 0.4 percent monthly gain in the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy and better reflects the scope of underlying inflation facing American households.

While softer than the 0.5 percent advance in the prior month, such an increase would match the September-February average and keeps year-on-year figures stubbornly high. That may help tip the scales toward another interest rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting, despite stress in the banking system and signs of a slowing economy.