US banking debacle unsurprising; India cannot remain insular

Dhananjay Sinha
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

The transmission of tightening global monetary policies has permeated into the Indian economy through multiple channels.

By Dhananjay Sinha, Co Head of Equities & Head of Research - Strategy & Economics at Systematix Group

The deepening underperformance of Indian banking sector stocks started in mid-December 2022 and was catalysed by various factors including a change in views on global liquidity, and more recently, the banking sector fiascos in the US and Europe.

Three important developments are pertinent here. First is the Hindenburg-Adani row, which brought to the fore the bafflement over the astronomical valuations of the group companies and the risk to bank lending.

Second, the eruption of the US banking crisis, and third, the sudden sharp weakening operating matrix of Indian non-finance companies in FY23 following the episodic post-Covid bounties, while the banking sector continued to etch an abnormal rise in profits. What the banking sector appears to be headed for is an assimilation of all these disequilibria.