172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|us-adds-1-8-million-jobs-in-july-unemployment-rate-falls-to-10-2-govt-5661541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 10.2%: Govt

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in June, still slightly worse than the depth of the global financial crisis in October 2009.

AFP AFP

The US economy added just 1.8 million jobs in July, far fewer than in May and June but not as bad as some economists feared, according to government data released Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in June, still slightly worse than the depth of the global financial crisis in October 2009. However, the Labor Department said some workers continue to be misclassified, and the jobless rate would have been a full point higher than reported.

The largest employment gains were in leisure and hospitality and retail, the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus shutdowns, the report said.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.