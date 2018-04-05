Urjit Patel ducks question on RBI's view on supervision of private banks

In the first press conference after the recent series of scams unearthed in the banking sector, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel parried a question on lapses in private sector banks.

On asking his views on developments relating to the reports of lapses in private banks, after his public address where he raised concerns on absence of regulatory powers with RBI to control public sector banks, Patel said, "Those are two different issues and they are not related."

In a press conference after the monetary policy announcement, the RBI chief said: "What was said in the speech and the debate around it relates to the legal powers that RBI has which seem to be asymmetric between public sector banks and private sector banks and therefore that has got nothing to do with our supervisory and regulatory action on any bank concerned."

Elaborating on Patel's point, Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan said: "This requires amendment to the BR (Banking Regulations) Act. The Governor has said the non-neutrality of RBI's powers comes from the provisions of the BR Act. That needs to be changed. The Governor has made the bank's position on this very clear."

In a recent address at a Gujarat University, Patel had decried lack of regulatory powers to take action against erring public sector banks.

In the speech, which is available on RBI's website, Patel had pitched for making bank regulation ownership-neutral, saying the regulator had “very limited authority” over state-run banks since it did not have the power to replace the boards of these banks or force a merger.

Patel argued the RBI could not even revoke the licence of a bank for any activity undertaken, which was not the case when it comes to private sector banks.

Concluding his comments on the question, Patel said, "Therefore that has got nothing to do with our supervisory and regulatory action on any bank concerned."

This was a reference to the recent reports pertaining to the leadership at ICICI Bank, the country’s largest private bank, which was accused of nepotism in giving loans to Videocon Group, whose promoter Venugopal Dhoot may have had links with Deepak Kochhar, the husband of the bank’s CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar.

Separately, a report also said that RBI had asked Axis Bank's board to reconsider re-appointing Shikha Sharma for a fourth term as the bank’s CEO and MD, given its poor performance.

Investigations and questioning in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case by various government agencies are currently underway. RBI's audit and supervision of the bank is already under investigation too.

Moreover, Patel has chosen to remain silent ever since the Rs 13,000 crore-plus fraud at Punjab National Bank came to light on February 14, less than a week after the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for the previous financial year.

Post that, multiple banks have disclosed their NPA loan accounts, alleging fraudulent practices by borrowers leading to defaults.

Therefore, while the policy rate decision remained a non-event as expected, with repo rate being kept unchanged at six percent, many questions still remain unanswered in the wake of rising concerns on the governance of both private and public sector banks.

Meanwhile, the RBI announced a status quo decision on monetary policy, keeping repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.