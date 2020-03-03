App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPI usage at all-time high, February records 132 crore transactions

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions have been on the decline in the meantime.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pexels/Pixabay
Representative image: Pexels/Pixabay

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions for the month of February marked the highest recorded number since the system was launch in India in April 2016.

As per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, February 2020 saw 132.32 crore UPI transactions totalling Rs 2.2 lakh crore. This was up from 1130.5 crore transactions recorded in January, worth Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

Transactions on the service broke above 100 crore number in October 2019, and the February spike comes as the NPCI campaigned to broaden its target group to those with access to smartphones and holding bank accounts.

A study of 12,800 individuals, conducted ahead of the NPCI campaign showed awareness about UPI stood at 60 percent in the pool, the Hindu Business Line reported.

Number of banks on the system also rose to 146 - the highest since launch, up from 144 in January.

On the other hand,  Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) usage has been on the decline, with February recording only 24.78 crore transactions totalling Rs 2.14 lakh crore. This is lower than the 25.95 crore transactions totalling Rs 2.16 lakh crore made in January, data showed.

The India Digital Payments Report by Worldline observed a noteworthy gap in the volumes of IMPS and UPI transactions, implying that more and more digital payments are being made for Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions, and not Person-to-Merchant (P2M) exchanges, the paper added.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:55 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.