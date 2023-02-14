 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPI of governance – How the Single Nodal Agency model streamlined public finances

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

The Single Nodal Agency model is less than two years old but already has had a visible impact on public finances

The Indian public benefitted greatly from the fintech explosion over the past decade. Payments have become instantaneous, manoeuvring through bank accounts online are not a puzzle anymore, and most, if not all, information on investments is at our fingertips.

Something similar started to happen with the government in 2021.

On July 1, 2021, the Centre started the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) model for the release and monitoring of funds meant for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). Under the model, each state must name a nodal agency for each centrally sponsored scheme. This agency account then receives all the funds for that state for that particular scheme, with implementing agencies making their expenses from the same account.

The adoption of the SNA model brought a certain focus to where the money goes, with CSS funds now sitting in just over 3,000 accounts as opposed to over 18 lakh accounts before the model was rolled out.