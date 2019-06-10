App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP to remain largest sugar producer in country: Minister

Addressing a gathering in the three-day jaggery festival here, the cane development and sugar mills minister claimed that the state was also at the first position in the recovery of sugarcane.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana said the state was all set to retain its position as the largest producer of sugar in the country.



Rana said the state government was taking every step to ensure full payment to the farmers for their crops. He assured jaggery producers of solving their problems and promote the industry.

Over one hundred jaggery producers are participating in the festival, held in a college compound till Monday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Economy #India

