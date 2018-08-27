UP Government tables supplementary budget of Rs 34,833 crore

The Uttar Pradesh government today tabled the first supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 34,833.24 crore for FY2018-19 in the UP Legislative Assembly, to meet the additional expenditure for the year.

Earlier in February this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.26 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal year.

The supplementary budget, presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, earmarked funds for a number of schemes under different heads in the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The supplementary budget also proposed Rs 500 crore for developing a defence corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

The state government has earmarked Rs 34 crore for cow shelter homes that will be set up in 68 districts, and also proposed an additional Rs 50 crore for the Kumbh Mela, to be held in January 2019.

Besides, the budget sought Rs 10 crore for developing different spots in Bateshwar (Agra) in the memory of Vajpayee and Rs 5 crore for setting up a centre for excellence in DAV College Kanpur, where the former prime minister had his education.

It also proposed Rs 5 crore for organising a cultural festival in the memory of the former prime minister as well as construction of 'Smriti Sankul'.

The budget also sought Rs 5 crore for establishment a satellite centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Balrampur.