UP got proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore at investors summit, Rs 50,000cr at Defence Expo: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh received proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore during the investors summit and Rs 50,000 crore during the Defence Expo, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here.

The chief minister said this during the first day of his two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar, where he inaugurated the office of the police commissioner on Sunday and was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a slew of development projects.

Adityanath said when he took over as the chief minister in 2017, Samsung and TCS in Lucknow were in the process of shifting their branches and entrepreneurs from other sectors were not keen on investing in Uttar Pradesh.

"Such an environment was created due to the conduct of the (previous) government, administrative laxity, security and the law and order situation," he said, according to a statement.

"But today, when improvement is visible in every field in the state, the result is in front of us all. When we organised the investors summit in the state, we received proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore. Recently, at the Defence Expo held in Lucknow, proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore have been received," he said.

"The changing Uttar Pradesh is now visible not only in speeches but also in reality. Changes are visible in every area and when people compare Uttar Pradesh to other states," he added.

He mentioned that earlier the region around Jewar near Greater Noida was known for crime and violent land disputes like those in Bhatta Parsaul. However, it is now poised to become the most beautiful and developed city in the world.

The chief minister, however, noted that with 23 crore population, the police force in the state was limited to about 1.30 lakh.

"The recruitment of police was banned by the High Court and the Supreme Court. We presented before the courts our transparent process of recruitment and they granted us immediate permission to induct new personnel," Adityanath said.