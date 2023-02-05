UP creates 5 lakh jobs in 6 years to be a $1-trillion economy, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has provided five lakh government jobs in the last six years, claimed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 5. He said the state will provide lakhs of jobs in the coming years.

Adityanath told Rahul Joshi of Networ18 in an exclusive interview on Sunday that the state is growing at 8 percent now, but with a little push the growth rate can hit double digits. “Our Exports have doubled. UP has infrastructure, good connectivity through expressways, new airports, from landlocked state we now have a waterway,” he said.

The CM said that the state has 96 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which can accelerate the economic growth of the state and increase jobs.

On January 5, Moneycontrol was told by an Uttar Pradesh official that the State is targeting brining in investments of Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 17 lakh crore at its upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit that takes place from February 10 to February 12 in Lucknow, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, said at a roadshow in Mumbai. The state's economy has been averaging an 8 percent growth over the last five years with significant improvement in infrastructure, the official had said. Related stories Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5285: Sharekhan

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3225: Sharekhan

Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1425: Sharekhan The three-day investors summit will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks and political and government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, according to the event's website. "The initiative is aligned to the vision of the prime minister, of making our country a $5-trillion economy, towards which the government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the state a $1-trillion economy in the next five years," Adityanath said.

S.N.Thyagarajan