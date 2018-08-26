App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP chief secretary meets investors in Noida; agreement on Rs 10,000 cr worth projects

Pandey, who also holds the charge of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, held a one-on-one interaction with 25 investors including industrialists and those related with these projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The implementation of projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore was agreed upon during a meeting of investors with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, according to an official statement.

Pandey, who also holds the charge of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, held a one-on-one interaction with 25 investors including industrialists and those related with these projects.

He instructed the officials concerned to resolve any problems faced by the investors. He also asked the officials to contact them personally to ensure them all permissible facilities under the current government policies, according to an official release issued by Gautam Budh Nagar district information office here.

"The meeting agreed on implementation of projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore," the release said.

Bikaner Foods Private Limited, Haier Appliances Private Limited,  A.G. Dauters Waste Processing Private Limited, Shakuntala Healthcare Private Limited, Singapore Electronics Androtrack Private Limited, among others participated in the meeting held at the auditorium of Golf Course in Sector 38 here.

Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Rajesh Kumar Singh assured the investors of personally monitoring their grievances and their redresaal.

"He said that investors will not have any problem in the implementation of the schemes," according to the statement.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 09:26 am

