    UP best destination for investment, has potential to realise PM Modi's dream of self-reliant India, says Nitin Gadkari

    Speaking at the session on e-mobility vehicles & future mobility on the second day of the three-day long 'Global Investors Summit', Gadkari said Uttar Pradesh has all four major requirements of water, power, transport and communication.

    PTI
    February 13, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
    Union Minister for Road, Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Saturday termed Uttar Pradesh as the best destination for investment and having the most potential in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of self-reliant India.

    It also has the land and skilled manpower at reasonable rates and is well connected with good highways. I feel that logistic cost will also be less, Gadkari said.

    Saying that e- mobility has vast potential, Gadkari asked the investors to invest in this sector so as to save ecology and the environment. "New jobs will be created, poverty will be eliminated and the wealth of the country will also increase. This will help India become 'Atmanibhar' and realise the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.