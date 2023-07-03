Unregistered sellers can make intra-state supply to Amazon, Flipkart from Oct 1, says CBIC

GST

Sellers without GST registration will be able to supply to e-commerce operators such as Amazon and Flipkart for intra-state supply starting October 1, Shashank Priya, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said. This move is expected to give a boost to MSMEs.

Speaking at the GST Conclave organised by industry body FICCI, he said, "Sellers will be allowed intra-state supply without registration to e-commerce operators from October 1" .

The GST Council had given in-principle approval for the same in the 47th meeting held in June.

E-commerce companies had also raised concerns over the necessity of having a brick-and-mortar address under GST. Priya said that for the verification and audit process under GST, a physical address is a must but added that the government was also looking at easing the process of applying for registration for e-commerce.

He added that the blueprint for an appellate tribunal is likely to be approved at the next GST Council meeting slated for July 11. "We will notify the rules for the GST appellate tribunal after Council approval," he said.

Talking about various indirect tax reforms, he said the GST 2.0 includes the e-way bill reform under which the threshold will be lowered further from August 1, 2023, to Rs 5 crore.

Priya said tax buoyancy has increased from 1.26 in 2018 to 1.40 in 2023, as GST implementation completes six years.

Despite the average GST rate of 11.6 percent being much below the 15.3 percent revenue-neutral rate, tax collection has seen an increase thanks to a widening base and the plugging of leakages.

"Tax rate on many household items were pruned under GST. We started with 229 items in the 28 percent GST slab, but now only 37 items remain in the slab,” he said.

Talking about the special two-month drive to weed out fake input tax credit (ITC) claims, he said so far evasion of Rs 13,900 crore had been detected.

"We have been conducting a drive against fake ITC claims for the last 5 weeks. ITC worth Rs 1,430 crore has already been blocked in this special drive," he said.