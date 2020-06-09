App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Assam: What is allowed, what is not

Open spaces and public parks for yoga, morning walk, jogging and other exercises to be opened from June 15, without arrangements for sitting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Liquor shops open in Guwahati (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Liquor shops open in Guwahati (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The Centre has extended Lockdown 5.0 till June 30 and stated that Unlock 1.0 will be undertaken in phases through the month to slowly revive economic activity after the prolonged shutdown since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Particulars of the unlocking phase have been left up to the states, especially in containment zones. Here are the details for Assam:

> The state government issued fresh guidelines allowing hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and shopping malls to reopen from June 8 with 50 percent of total capacity at all times

> Social distancing, hygiene and such protocols to be maintained at all opened establishments as per Union Home and Health Ministry guidelines

> Barbershops and parlours for hair trimming purposes allowed since June 1, subject to social distancing and strict use of masks and gloves with very frequent sanitization

> Religious places and places of worship for the public allowed opened from June 8, subject to a gathering of maximum 20 persons per hour. However, attendee numbers must be downsized according to area (space) of worship

> All religious institutions shall issue disposable paper tokens to regulate the number of visitors per hour and ensure safe disposal of tokens before entering the religious places

> Open spaces and public parks for Yoga, morning walk, jogging and other exercises to be opened from June 15, without arrangements for sitting. Those responsible for maintenance of such areas to ensure social distancing and hygiene

> For government and private companies’, film and video shooting to be allowed in open spaces and studios from June 15, subject to social distancing

> Night curfew enforced from 9 pm to 5 am throughout Assam, except for essential activities

> No activity would be allowed in containment zones

> Not more than 50 attendees allowed in marriages and 20 in funerals

> Persons above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been asked not to step out of their homes except for essential and health related reasons

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations to remain closed.

> Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centres and other similar places of gathering shall also remain closed until further orders.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

