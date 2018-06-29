App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister urges MPs to have more meetings under DISHA initiative

DISHA Week is being celebrated from June 25-29 to mark completion of two years of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar held wide-ranging discussions with some MPs and senior officials on the DISHA initiative here and said government schemes should be implemented in a time-bound manner.

The minister held "wide-ranging discussions on the DISHA initiative with special secretaries of the states and Union territories at Vigyan Bhawan", a statement said.

"The discussions were centred on various topics related to the initiative and ways and means to make it a powerful and potent tool of participative governance," it said.

The Union minister interacted with seven Members of Parliament (MPs) during the course of district-level DISHA Committee meetings concerning Dindori, Jodhpur, Jashpur, Sikar, Jalaun, Jabalpur and Sambhal districts.

"Government schemes should be implemented in a time-bound manner and the money spent on such schemes should be commensurate with the progress at the grassroots level," the statement issued by the ministry said.

Awards of appreciation were conferred for exemplary work towards regular organisation of DISHA meetings to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mizoram and Uttarakhand.

Tomar said data regarding 42 schemes of the ministry are available at one glance. Therefore, it makes it easy to identify which districts are lagging in terms of schemes and accordingly, corrective action can be taken.

He urged all the MPs and other representatives to increase their participation and also the number of meetings to ensure that the schemes are better implemented.

Tomar also suggested that meetings held should become one of the criteria for the DISHA Awards.

On the occasion, state-level guidelines were released clearing way for the constitution of state DISHA committees under the chairmanship of respective chief ministers.

District committees guidelines were also revamped and launched.

"An e-book on DISHA was also released. It lucidly elaborates background of the DISHA initiative, learning experience, requirement of DISHA Dashboard its features and user manual, and guidelines of district and state level DISHA committees," the statement said.

"The cutting-edge 'DISHA Dashboard' created by the Rural Development Ministry has been designed to facilitate data-driven decision making.

"Real-time data from 18 schemes of nine ministries have been integrated with the Dashboard and other 12 schemes of eight ministries are in the process of integration," it said.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 07:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #Disha #India #Narendra Singh Tomar #Union Minister of Rural Development

