Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi L-G lay foundation stones for various projects in Dwarka

Puri said the central government will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for development projects in the city.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday laid foundation stones for various projects, including two sports complexes, four foot-over bridges and a golf course, in Dwarka. The projects come months before the Delhi Assembly polls, which are due early next year.
Puri said the central government will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for development projects in the city.
He said the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, land-pooling and other projects has started.
On his part, Baijal said around 40 parks have been developed on gram sabha land in the last two years.
"Being the national capital of country, there should be all-round development in Delhi," the L-G said at an event here.
The projects for which foundation stones have been laid include two sports complexes in Sector 23 and 24, a cycle track in Sector 10, Utsav Pandal for social programmes in Sector 10, a golf course in Sector 24 and four foot-over bridges in Dwarka.These projects will be executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.