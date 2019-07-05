Union Budget will only help capitalists: Mayawati

Reacting to the General Budget, BSP supremo Mayawati Friday said though the Union government tried to make it alluring, it would only help the capitalists.

"It has to be seen as to how this Budget of theirs is actually beneficial for the people of the country at the ground level," she said in a tweet, adding that the entire country was "distraught and harassed" by poverty, unemployment, poor educational and health facilities.

The BSP chief further said the Budget would "encourage the private sector and help big capitalists" at every level, further "complicating" the issue of reservation for the Dalits and backwards besides problems of inflation, poverty and unemployment.