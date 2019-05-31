Union Budget will be presented on July 5: Prakash Javadekar

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced at a press briefing after the first Cabinet meeting concluded on May 31.

The Budget Session of Parliament will be held from June 17-July 26, while election for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on June 19. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4.

Budget 2019 will be presented by newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Interim Budget was presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who had stepped in for an ailing Arun Jaitley, on February 1. In a move to give relief to the middle class, Goyal had announced in the interim budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh. Previously, the income threshold on which rebate was given was Rs 3.5 lakh. It was also announced that farmers with less than two hectares will be offered Rs 6,000 per year as direct transfer under PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has cleared the pension scheme for traders. Three crore retail traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this decision.

The Cabinet has also extended the Kisan Yojana, thus fulfilling PM Modi's poll promise. The Modi 2.0 government approved a proposal to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers in the country.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that a decision related to the scheme will be the top priority for the Cabinet meeting.