App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Budget will be presented on July 5: Prakash Javadekar

The Budget Session of Parliament will be held from June 17-July 26

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar
Whatsapp

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced at a press briefing after the first Cabinet meeting concluded on May 31.

The Budget Session of Parliament will be held from June 17-July 26, while election for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on June 19. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4.

Budget 2019 will be presented by newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Close

The Interim Budget was presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who had stepped in for an ailing Arun Jaitley, on February 1. In a move to give relief to the middle class, Goyal had announced in the interim budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh. Previously, the income threshold on which rebate was given was Rs 3.5 lakh. It was also announced that farmers with less than two hectares will be offered Rs 6,000 per year as direct transfer under PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi.

related news

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has cleared the pension scheme for traders. Three crore retail traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this decision.

The Cabinet has also extended the Kisan Yojana, thus fulfilling PM Modi's poll promise. The Modi 2.0 government approved a proposal to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers in the country.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that a decision related to the scheme will be the top priority for the Cabinet meeting.
First Published on May 31, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.