    January 30, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Union Budget 2022 Live: ICAI seeks tax, accounting reforms

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has sought about 14 tax and accounting reforms in the upcoming Union budget. The suggestions essentially aim at making laws simple, fair, transparent, less litigative and user friendly.

    Union Budget 2022 Live: The Union Budget or Finance Bill is the annual financial statement of India. It

    includes the Indian government’s revenue and expenditure for a given fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.

    The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

    This will be preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The parliament session will begin amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9pm.

    The first part of the budget session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament.
      Budget 2022: ICAI seeks tax, accounting reforms

      The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has sought about 14 tax and accounting reforms in the upcoming Union budget. The suggestions essentially aim at making laws simple, fair, transparent, less litigative and user friendly, ICAI president Nihar N Jambusaria said. 

      There are about 14 suggestions from our end submitted to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) for consideration, he said on the sidelines of an international conference of CA students. The suggestions include permitting carry back of losses and introducing suitable legislative amendments for its application. It is relevant for hospitality, passenger transport and some other sectors. 

      Regarding depreciation on slump sale, the ICAI suggested amendment of a provision of the Income Tax Act to clarify the legal position as to whether depreciation can be claimed on the basis of proportionate number of days by the transferer and the transferee company. It also proposed that Section 12 of the Act be amended to clarify that voluntary contributions shall include one in kind and the value of the property so received by a trust or institution shall be the fair market value as on date of receipt of such contribution.

      The definition of demerger should include the corporate divestiture in form of spin-off under which a parent company transfers its shareholding in a subsidiary to its shareholders, the ICAI suggested.

    • January 30, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      Naidu to chair virtual meeting with parties on RS agenda for budget session

      Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Monday evening for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament. It is customary for the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session. 

      The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31, sources close to Naidu said. Naidu will return to Delhi on Sunday evening after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid last week.

