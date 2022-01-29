Union Budget 2022 Live: India plans over $40 billion for food, fertiliser subsidy for FY23

Union Budget 2022 Live: The Union Budget or Finance Bill is the annual report of India. It contains the

Indian government’s revenue and expenditure for a given fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.

The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

This will be preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The parliament session will begin amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the union budget will be presented on February 1. Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9pm.

The first part of the budget session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament.