    January 29, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Union Budget 2022 Live: India plans over $40 billion for food, fertiliser subsidy for FY23

    Union Budget 2022 Live | Amid fears of the virulent Omicron variant, the finance ministry has this time around dispensed with the traditional pre-Budget 'Halwa ceremony' and instead distributed sweets to core staff due for a 'lock-in' at their workplace. To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a 'lock-in' of the officials involved in preparing the documents, the finance ministry said in a statement.

    Union Budget 2022 Live: The Union Budget or Finance Bill is the annual report of India. It contains the

    Indian government’s revenue and expenditure for a given fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.

    The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

    This will be preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The parliament session will begin amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the union budget will be presented on February 1. Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9pm.

    The first part of the budget session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament.
    • January 29, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Indian economy needs more hand-holding, fiscal correction can wait: Report

      Warning that any sudden and sharp fiscal consolidation steps can throttle the nascent and uneven recovery of the Indian economy, a Wall Street brokerage has said the Budget should instead focus on boosting overall demand, from rural consumption in particular, and invest more in infrastructure.

      The successive waves of the pandemic has made it more difficult to reduce government debt as a share of GDP in the medium-term, said Goldman Sachs in a pre-Budget note.

      It thus pencilled in a gradual fiscal consolidation with FY23 falling by 50 basis points to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent in FY22, and set a target of bringing it down to 4.5 per cent by FY26. [Read more]

    • January 29, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      India plans over $40 billion for food, fertiliser subsidy for FY23

      India is likely to set aside about 3 trillion rupees ($40 billion) on food and fertiliser subsidies in its budget next week for 2022/23, officials said, roughly the same amount the government budgeted for this fiscal year ending in March.

      India's subsidy bills have spiralled due to pandemic relief measures for the poor and a sharp rise in global prices of chemicals. New Delhi has already raised fertiliser subsidies twice in this fiscal year, and sources said that its payouts for 2021/22 could be its highest yet.

      In the budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present on Tuesday, the government will allocate 1.1 trillion rupees to fertiliser subsidies, and 2 trillion rupees to food subsidies, three officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity. [Read more]

