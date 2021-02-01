MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021: Will select 15,000 schools to mentor, handhold others under NEP, says FM Sitharaman

These 15,000 schools will help smaller schools help achieve the 'education for all' vision, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech that a total of 15,000 schools will be selected as model schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2o21.

"These 15,000 schools will handhold and mentor other schools," she added.

The finance minister also said that 100 new Sainik schools will be set up in India as part of education for all.

The Cabinet in July 2020 gave its nod to the National Education Policy. Consequently, the Human Resource Development Ministry has been renamed as the Ministry of Education.

NEP proposes far-reaching changes in the system of school and college education. This policy has also proposed for a self-sufficient domestic ranking system for Indian educational institutes.

As part of the NEP implementation, the finance minister said that the Higher Education Commission will be set up. This commission will be responsible for areas like accreditation and ranking of higher education institutes in India.

The finance minister that accessibility of education is also key to development in remote areas like Ladakh. Hence, Budget 2021 has proposed setting up a central university in Leh.
