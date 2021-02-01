MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

The government on Monday said the free cooking gas LPG scheme, Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown.





Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here

 






She further said city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.

Sitharaman also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.
PTI
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:18 pm

