Union Budget 2021: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence

Excluding the pension outgo, the allocation in the Union Budget for the armed forces stands at Rs 3.62 lakh crore.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. (Image: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

The defence budget, including outlay for payment of pensions, was increased to Rs 4.78 lakh crore for 2021-22 as against last year''s Rs 4.71 lakh crore.

Out of total allocation, Rs 1.35 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure, which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, has been pegged at Rs 3.37 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure included Rs 1.15 lakh crore for payment of pensions.
