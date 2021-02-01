MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021 | Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, the finance minister said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The government has allocated Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.

Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years.

In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes.

Close

Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Sitharaman said.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Business #Census 2021 #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:51 pm

