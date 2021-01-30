Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 11% in FY22

January 30, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Economic Survey bats for increase in public spending on healthcare to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

The Economic Survey 2020-21 has batted for a long-term outlook on the healthcare sector, stating that an increase in public spending to 2.5-3 percent can reduce out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) to 30 percent from the current level of 65 percent.

OOPEs are those payments borne directly by a patient where insurance does not cover the full cost of the health good or service. It noted that the richer states are spending a lower proportion of their GSDP on healthcare at present.

