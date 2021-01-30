MARKET NEWS

January 30, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 11% in FY22

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1.

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. According to PTI, the CCPA has said the Budget will be presented on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Cabinet Committee on P
arliamentary Affairs (CCPA) also recommended that the budget session be held from January 29 to February 15. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8. On January 29, The Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in Parliament. The survey pegged India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 11 percent in FY22, and said the economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery after being hurt by COVID-19 pandemic.
  • January 30, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Economic Survey bats for increase in public spending on healthcare to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

    The Economic Survey 2020-21 has batted for a long-term outlook on the healthcare sector, stating that an increase in public spending to 2.5-3 percent can reduce out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) to 30 percent from the current level of 65 percent.

    OOPEs are those payments borne directly by a patient where insurance does not cover the full cost of the health good or service. It noted that the richer states are spending a lower proportion of their GSDP on healthcare at present. 

    Read the full story

  • January 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2020-21 said India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 11 percent in FY22, making it one of the world's fastest growing economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The survey also batted for a counter-cyclical fiscal policy, recommended a massive increase in healthcare spending in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and regulator for the sector, and criticised credit rating agencies, saying their assessment of India does not match its fundamentals.

    Read the full story

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the Union Budget 2021. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.

