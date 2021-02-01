Union Budget 2021 | How coronavirus pandemic set the new normal for this day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a Union Budget like 'never before' as she looks to shore up an economy battered by the coronavirus. It remains to be seen how she will balance the expectations with the limited fiscal space when she presents the second Budget of NDA 2.0 in Parliament on February 1.

Here are some of the things that will be different this year:

This year, the Budget will not be on paper, the first time since India's independence. The traditional method of printing the Budget, which involves about 100 people working together for a fortnight, has been given a miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Members of Parliament (MPs) will get soft copies of the document.

The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase, however, was borrowed from the British. In fact, India's Budget briefcase was a copy of Gladstone Box which is used in the British budget.

No pre-Budget meetings

Every year in December, the finance minister hosts economists and representatives of industry bodies, financial sector, social sector, agriculture and labour for pre-budget consultations. However, these discussions were scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Pre-budget meetings usually involve a large number of people, with social distancing a norm, these meetings were best avoided.