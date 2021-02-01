MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021 | How coronavirus pandemic set the new normal for this day

The Union Budget 2021 is being keenly watched for the measure Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take to shore up the economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a Union Budget like 'never before' as she looks to shore up an economy battered by the coronavirus. It remains to be seen how she will balance the expectations with the limited fiscal space when she presents the second Budget of NDA 2.0 in Parliament on February 1.

Here are some of the things that will be different this year:

Paperless Budget

This year, the Budget will not be on paper, the first time since India's independence. The traditional method of printing the Budget, which involves about 100 people working together for a fortnight, has been given a miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Members of Parliament (MPs) will get soft copies of the document.

The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase, however, was borrowed from the British. In fact, India's Budget briefcase was a copy of Gladstone Box which is used in the British budget.

Budget 2021: Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates

No pre-Budget meetings 

Every year in December, the finance minister hosts economists and representatives of industry bodies, financial sector, social sector, agriculture and labour for pre-budget consultations. However, these discussions were scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Pre-budget meetings usually involve a large number of people, with social distancing a norm, these meetings were best avoided.

A mobile app for the Budget

During the customary halwa ceremony, held before the budget, the government announced it would be unveiling an app to allow users to access previous and latest budget-related documents along with the finance minister's speech.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 07:57 am

