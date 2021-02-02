MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021: Hic, hic hooray! Alcohol prices won’t go up with the new cess

Union Budget 2021: It was perceived that the imposition of the cess would lead to a 100 percent increase in the prices of alcoholic beverages. However, at the other end, the basic customs duty (BCD) of 150 percent on hard liquor has now been reduced to 50 percent. This means that the net impact on the price of the product would be zero. Beer did not get a customs duty cut, so the net impact on this beverage is also zero

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

If you were planning to stock up on imported alcoholic beverages in anticipation of a price increase, hold on. While the Budget may have proposed a 100 percent cess on alcoholic beverages under the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), end-customers won’t have to dig deeper into their pockets to get high.

In her Union Budget 2021 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the imposition of AIDC, a new cess, on a few items, including alcoholic beverages. This cess will be applicable from the midnight of February 2.

It was perceived that the imposition of the cess would lead to a 100 percent increase in the prices of alcoholic beverages.

However, at the other end, the basic customs duty (BCD), which was set at 150 percent on hard liquor, including whisky, rum, vodka, gin, tequila and wine, has now been reduced to 50 percent. This means that the net impact on the price of the product would be zero.

​The rationale for the rejig is to ensure that while agricultural infrastructure will get a boost through the new cess, the end customers of imported goods won't be hit with higher prices.

"While applying this cess, we have taken care not to put an additional burden on consumers on most items," said Sitharaman in her budget speech.

India imported alcohol worth close to USD 384 million worth in 2018-19. Here, whiskey accounted for almost 50 percent of the total imports during this period. The country is estimated to the third-largest liquor market globally, with a market size of USD 35 billion. Liquor sales have seen an 8-9 percent compound annual growth rate, according to industry players.

Major players in the alcoholic beverages segment in India include Diageo India, AB InBev, Pernod Ricard and Bira 91.

How will the cess impact alcoholic beverages?

Industry sources said that the Finance Ministry has clarified through its Memorandum in the Finance Bill that the new cess won’t lead to an increase in the  price of imported alcohol.

“Alcoholic beverages imported, including raw materials, would be included under the 50 percent customs duty. So, while the 100 percent cess is being imposed, there is a 100 percent cut in BCD. Customers need not worry about any cost increase,” said a senior India executive of a global alcohol beverage company.

Beer holds steady, too

Further, another clarification that came is that the AIDC won’t be applicable on beer. This is because the Finance Bill mentions this cess is to be imposed only on wine, brandy, bourbon, scotch and whiskey, among others.

Beer did not get any customs duty cut, so the net impact on this alcoholic beverage is zero.

A report by Kotak Institutional Equities also clarified that since the total duties (including cess) stand at 100 percent for hard liquor, the aggregate tax won't change. This means that there is no price increase for the customers.
TAGS: #Business #Economy
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:20 pm

