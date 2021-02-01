MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Union Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman announces agricultural infrastructure and development cess

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government has taken care not to place an additional burden on consumers on most items.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
Another interesting piece of trivia is that the Budget will be paperless this year as the Finance Minister will read the Budget from a Made-in-India tablet. Additionally, the Budget will be available as a soft copy online for everyone.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced an agricultural infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) on some goods to support the sector that has been one bright spot of the coronavirus-hit economy.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Budget 2021

This cess will be applied on a "small number of items" and the government has taken care not to place an additional burden on consumers on most items, Sitharaman said as she presented the budget for 2021-22.

AIDC of Rs 2.5 per litre has been imposed on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:18 pm

