Union Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman announces agricultural infrastructure and development cess

Another interesting piece of trivia is that the Budget will be paperless this year as the Finance Minister will read the Budget from a Made-in-India tablet. Additionally, the Budget will be available as a soft copy online for everyone.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced an agricultural infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) on some goods to support the sector that has been one bright spot of the coronavirus-hit economy.

This cess will be applied on a "small number of items" and the government has taken care not to place an additional burden on consumers on most items, Sitharaman said as she presented the budget for 2021-22.

AIDC of Rs 2.5 per litre has been imposed on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)