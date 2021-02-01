Union Budget 2021: Agriculture cess of Rs 2.5 per litre for petrol, Rs 4 for diesel proposed

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an agricultural infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) on petrol and diesel in her Budget speech on February 1.

A cess of Rs 2.5 per litre has been proposed for petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. The cess will on a "small number" of items as the government has taken care not to place an additional burden on consumers, Sitharaman said.

The government, as expected, set aside higher funds, increasing the outlay for the agriculture and rural sector to Rs 16.5 lakh crore from Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the previous year

