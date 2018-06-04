Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of banking sector?

With the 2018 budget presentation just a few days away, , the finance ministry recently announced a fund infusion of 88,139 crores in 20 public sector banks before the end of the fiscal year on March 31st.

Everybody’s attention was on the recap package. And the guesswork was on in full swing regarding any potential strings that the government might attach to the package for ensuring that the recap and reforms work in tandem in state-owned banks. The govt owned enjoy roughly 70% market share of assets. The recapitalisation, it must be noted, is pretty large —some 1.3% of India’s gross domestic product or GDP and about 40% more than what the government had infused in the banking system in the last 30 years.

There is also some focus this time around on rising bond yields that have had a negative impact on the balance sheets of various banks. Even as Mr Arun Jaitley was reading out his budget speech in Parliament in 2017, the yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond dropped to 6.38% before ending the day at 6.43%. It rose by a full percentage point by the end of the 2017.

During a pre-budget consultation between the Arun Jaitley and leaders of banking & finance, the primary demand of the sector, much like that of other sectors across the spectrum, was tax exemption or reduction on taxes.The Banking industry hopes the government will encourage investment by the general public in life insurance policies and mutual funds. One of the recommendations made was a special tax exemption for investment in life insurance policies and for the premiums paid. Currently, under 80C, an exemption of only 1.5 Lakhs can be sought. The industry wants the govt to devise a separate tax exemption for term life insurance.Another demand of the sector is an increase in the TDS limit for bank interest from the 10000 rupees it is currently at. Subsidy on home loans for first time home buyers to purchase affordable housing is another step that can help banks shore up customers, industry experts says. The banking sector also wants the government to incentivize digitalization. Recognition of e-KYC and e-Signature can also help boost financial inclusion and enhance productivity. Hence, financial institutions are making a renewed push for digitalization and the Government’s support for such efforts.

Due to the popularity of fixed deposits in India, banks have requested the finance ministry to bring the taxation on FD returns at par with that of debt mutual funds.