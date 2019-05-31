App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unemployment rate at 6.1% in 2017-18, confirms govt data

The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government May 31 said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.
First Published on May 31, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #unemployment

