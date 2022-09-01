Unemployment in Indian cities hits four-year low at 7.6% in April-June

India's urban unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in April-June, the lowest in over four years, from 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 31.

The urban unemployment data is a part of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, which is published on a quarterly basis, and measures the unemployment rate in terms of Current Weekly Status.

A person is considered unemployed in a week if they don't work even for an hour on any day despite being available for work at least for an hour on any day. The employment status is determined on the basis of a reference period of the last seven days preceding the date of the survey.

As per this definition, urban unemployment is the lowest since at least April-June 2018, when quarterly data on urban unemployment first became available.

The statistics ministry also releases an annual PLFS report, which includes data on rural areas. As per the latest annual report, released on June 14, India's unemployment rate declined to 4.2 percent in 2020-21 (July-June).

The fall in the unemployment rate in April-June has mirrored the rise in growth, with data released on August 31 showing India's GDP grew by 13.5 percent in the first quarter of FY23. While this was well below expectations of 15 percent, it was the highest rate of growth in a year.

Both male and female unemployment fell by 60 basis points last quarter to 7.1 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.

The fall in the unemployment rate took place even as the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) increased to 47.5 percent from 47.3 percent. At 47.5 percent, the LFPR in April-June is the joint-highest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January-March 2020, the LFPR was 48.1 percent.

The rise in LFPR in April-June was driven by more and more females joining the labour force. As per the data, the female LFPR increased by 50 basis points to 20.9 percent. The male LFPR inched up by 10 basis points to 73.5 percent.