    Undertake repair work of roads every week: Delhi CM to PWD, MCD, NDMC

    PTI
    July 08, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi government will implement a weekly action plan under which city roads will be repaired by the MCD, PWD and other civic agencies every week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.


    According to an official notification, roads in the city need the attention of concerned agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC).


    ”The government has decided that the organisations should undertake repairs, maintenance and improvisation of at least one road per zone every week, preferably Saturday,” said the notification.


    The progress of the work shall be uploaded on a portal by the concerned organisation, the notification, issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, said. Once the roads are repaired, maintained or improvised, the concerned organisation shall ensure their regular cleaning and maintenance, it said.


    In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, ”Delhi government’s weekly action plan to make city roads excellent. Every Saturday, every agency (PWD, MCD) will work towards making each road under their jurisdiction excellent.”

    The notification also said that the market and resident welfare associations can be involved in the exercise to make it a people’s drive.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 01:58 pm
