HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 19, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uncontrolled development sans risk assessment increases risk of losses from disasters: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Inaugurating the first India-Japan workshop on disaster risk reduction here, Kumar underlining the impact of disaster on development and said climate change has further aggravated the risk.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uncontrolled development without proper disaster risk assessment has increased the risk of losses from disasters, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said today.

"Therefore, disaster risk management can no longer remain isolated from the overall strategy of sustainable development," he said.

Kumar said the two ancient Asian civilisations of India and Japan, both of which have frequently witnessed the fury of natural catastrophes, are investing pro-actively on mainstreaming risk reduction into development.

He said this workshop marks the beginning of formal implementation of the initiatives agreed under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the two countries on Disaster Risk Reduction in September 2017.

