English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Uncertainties remain around India's medium-term debt trajectory: Fitch

    Fitch projects India’s real GDP growth at a robust 8.4 per cent in 2021-22 and 10.3 per cent in next fiscal year, as the economy rebounds from its sharp pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020-21.

    PTI
    February 24, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

    Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

    Fitch Ratings on Thursday said India’s economy is rapidly recovering from the pandemic but uncertainties remain around its medium-term debt trajectory.

    In its report 'What Investors Want to Know: Indian Sovereign and Financial Institutions in 2022', it said financial institutions face an uneven recovery due to lingering asset-quality risks and capital limitations.

    Fitch projects India’s real GDP growth at a robust 8.4 per cent in 2021-22 and 10.3 per cent in next fiscal year, as the economy rebounds from its sharp pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020-21.

    Nonetheless, the medium-term debt trajectory remains core to our sovereign assessment and fiscal consolidation may be slower than we previously expected based on the February 1, 2022 budget, Fitch said.

    Risks around the sustainability of India’s downward debt trajectory were a key factor for maintaining the negative outlook when Fitch affirmed the 'BBB-' sovereign rating in November 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    India’s economy is rapidly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial sector pressure appears to be easing, Fitch said.

    However, uncertainties remain around its medium-term debt trajectory, while financial institutions face an uneven recovery due to lingering asset-quality risks and capital limitations, it added.

    The rating agency said banks’ and non-bank financial institutions’ (NBFI) performance should improve gradually amid the economic momentum and extended regulatory forbearance.

    Still, lingering asset-quality strains and higher funding costs are likely to weigh on NBFIs’ earnings recovery, while state banks’ weaker profitability and capitalisation than that of private banks may constrain their capacity for growth and remain a drag on banking-sector performance, Fitch said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #Fitch Ratings #India
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.