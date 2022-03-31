Exclusive | Ukraine crisis may land deathblow to India’s alternative trade route to Europe

The Ukraine crisis has further dampened the prospects of India’s ambitious alternative trade route to Europe through Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, as against the traditional route through the Suez Canal. While the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has faced numerous difficulties since conception, the latest crisis threatens the future of the entire project in the near to medium term and could lead to the dismantling of trading infrastructure developed over the years, officials say.

This in turn may slow India’s overall efforts to establish better connectivity and boost trade with the high-potential markets of the adjoining Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, a senior commerce department official said.

The 7200-km INSTC is a multination trade route developed by India to cut shipment time for container cargo travelling to Russia, Central Asia and, most importantly, India’s prized markets in the European Union (EU). The estimated capacity of the corridor is 20-30 million tonnes of goods annually, and Indian exports get a significant competitive advantage due to lower cost and shorter delivery time.

The INSTC focuses on the Chabahar port in southern Iran and incorporates thousands of kilometres of all-weather highways across Iran to transport goods to the northern border with Azerbaijan. Here, logistics hubs have been set up for transporting the goods to the Russian port of Astrakhan, and onwards to Russia’s western border and European markets beyond. India has invested upwards of $500 million in the Chabahar port, along with multiple lines of credit given to Afghanistan and other Central Asian nations for upgrading highways.

The plan is also an important peg in India’s geopolitical plan of expanding influence in the CIS region, where countries have historically been friendly towards New Delhi. In 2018, India also acceded to the Ashgabat agreement, allowing New Delhi to take advantage of rail connectivity in central Asia and utilise the Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway line.

However, an important node of the project has already been closed down. A branch of the INSTC headed towards landlocked Afghanistan through the Iran-Afghan border was set to provide India with a secure route into the country and expand trade and investments there, while bypassing Pakistan. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has destroyed that plan.

Repeated setbacks

The project has had a slow start, more than five years after the last set of government dry runs and nearly two years since commercial multimodal shipments began. Data from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) showed most of India’s container trade with Russia was still passing through the Suez Canal in Egypt, moving around the European continent through the Mediterranean and North Seas before entering Russia through St Petersburg, as of early February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Federation of Freight Forwarders Association of India (FFFAI), which had conducted the first dry run through Azerbaijan back in 2014, had initially pegged six months as the time required to popularise the new route after it opened.

“It was hoped that this would be easy, given that average shipment time for cargo containers travelling between Mumbai and St Petersburg, Russia, falls from 35-40 days to 20-22 days if routed through the INSTC,” a Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust official said.

But difficulties over the lack of loan facilities from banks on this route, inadequate insurance coverage for bill of lading, non-vessel operating common carrier as well as irregular shipping services to Iran remain, he added.

“The US decision to reinstate sanctions against Iran back in 2018 was the first blow to the INSTC. The prospects of a bloated oil import bill as global crude prices soared and the loss of export markets in Iran were major headaches. Now, the global sanctions against Russia have served as another major impediment. If our goods can’t pass the Russian border into Europe, the entire project becomes futile,” a senior commerce department official said.

Chabahar problem

Cargo shipments remained limited on the route because of the lack of banking services and Indian freight forwarders were yet to set up shop in Iran. While Russian companies had been providing freight and tracking services, Indian logistic providers had been absent. Only a few Indian players have affiliations with Iranian counterparts, something that is essential to do business over there, exporters say.

India’s current trade with Iran takes place mostly through the choked Bandar Abbas port. It handles about 85 percent of that country’s seaborne traffic. New Delhi has instead committed to upgrading the Chabahar port as an alternative but diplomatic back-and-forth has stalled the process. Operations at the deep-sea port, which can handle high-tonnage vessels, are behind schedule and further weighing down the INSTC, say officials.

Talks on the new route started in 2000 and the initial agreement was signed in 2003. A successful dry run was conducted through Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia in 2014, with further dry runs in 2017.