Ukraine crisis | Fitch downgrades Russia's credit rating

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia’s credit rating, citing a severe shock to fundamental conditions due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Fitch said the war has raised risks to financial stability and could undermine Russia’s ability to service its government debt.

It said that, in turn, will weaken the country’s finances and slow its economy, further raising geopolitical risks and uncertainty.

Among other factors, the ratings agency noted sanctions imposed by Western countries that are limiting access to foreign currency needed to repay debt and purchase imports and increased uncertainty over Russia’s willingness to pay such debts.

Earlier, Moody's Investors Service had placed the ratings of 51 Russian companies on review for downgrade. The action, announced by the ratings agency on March 2, came after it placed Russia and Ukraine's ratings on review for downgrade on February 25 after President Vladimir Putin approved an invasion of Ukraine. On February 26, S&P too had lowered Russia's rating to 'junk' status.

