 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts

Reuters
Nov 13, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Russia systematically attacks Ukrainian energy sector causing blackouts for significant parts of the country.

The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.

Ukraine's Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country's banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts.

"It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank will primarily ensure the vital activities of state-owned banks," the bank said on Telegram messaging apps.

Russia systematically attacks Ukrainian energy sector causing blackouts for significant parts of the country.

 

Reuters
TAGS: #Economy #National Bank Ukraine #power #Russia #Ukraine #world
first published: Nov 13, 2022 01:29 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.