UK Sinha panel on MSMEs submit report to RBI
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK Sinha panel on MSMEs submit report to RBI

The eight-member committee was set up to review the framework for the micro, small and medium enterprises, and suggest long-term solutions for the economic and financial sustainability for the sector also to study the impact of the recent economic reforms on the sector and identify the structural problems impacting its growth.

PTI

The Reserve Bank has said the expert committee on the MSME sector, set up in January under the chairmanship of former chairman of Sebi UK Sinha, has submitted its report to the governor Shaktikanta Das.

PTI had inadvertently reported on Tuesday that the panel was set up that day, while in fact the committee had submitted its report on June 18.



"The committee held its deliberations including consultations with various stakeholders and has submitted its report to the governor," RBI had said in a statement Tuesday.



The central bank has not shared the report.

One of the objectives of the panel was to examine the factors affecting the timely and adequate availability of finance to MSMEs.

The members of the committee included development commissioner for MSME Ram Mohan Mishra; joint secretary at the department of financial services Pankaj Jain; SBI managing director PK Gupta; ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi; IIM-Ahmedabad professor Abhiman Das; Ispirit Foundation founder Sharad Sharma and Dvara Trust chairperson Bindu Ananth.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Economy #India

